Seneca-Iroquois National Museum named Tribal Destination of the Year

SALAMANCA — The Seneca-Iroquois National Museum was recently named Tribal Destination of the Year by the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association (AIANTA) at its annual Excellence in Tourism Industry Awards.
Awardees were announced on Oct. 28 at the 23rd annual American Indian Tourism Conference held at the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort in Fort McDowell, Ariz.
“We are delighted to honor these distinguished hospitality industry programs and professionals,” said Sherry L. Rupert, AIANTA CEO.
Every year, AIANTA recognizes enterprises and individuals in four categories: tribal destination of the year, best cultural heritage experience, excellence in customer service and industry professional of the year.
The Seneca-Iroquois National Museum proudly houses an extensive collection of Hodinöhsö:ni’ historical and traditionally designed decorative and everyday-use items and archaeological artifacts.
The museum, along with the Seneca Nation Archives Department, are the safe keepers of historical documents, including articles, special publications, historical and family photographs and various multi-media productions regarding the Onöndowa’ga:’ and Hodinöhsö:ni’.
“They perfectly exemplify how Native cultural and heritage programs can attract visitors while celebrating their own heritage and culture, and we congratulate all the winners and nominees,” Rupter said.
Located inside the Onöhsagwë:De’ Cultural Center at 82 W. Hetzel St., the museum is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The museum’s collection includes more than 10,000 cultural objects, 5,000 photographs and thousands of archaeological materials.
For more information, please call (716) 945-1760, email at info@senecamuseum.org or visit www.senecamuseum.org.