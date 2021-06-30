Seneca Gaming Corporation recently announced its selection of officers for the company’s board of directors.
Dr. Lori V. Quigley, a graduate of St. Bonaventure University, was re-elected chair of the board. She has completed Commissioner Certification Training through the National Indian Gaming Association. In addition to her role with the Seneca Gaming, Quigley serves on the Board of Directors for the National Indian Education Association and the board of the YWCA of Western New York. A longtime higher education professional, Quigley provides professional training seminars on social justice, critical race theory from a Native American lens and multi-generational trauma resulting from the Native American residential school era.
Terry L. Nephew, serving her second three-year term on the Seneca Gaming board, was elected vice chairwoman. Nephew has worked in the gaming industry for over 10 years, including as Assistant Director with the Seneca Nation’s Class II gaming operations and as an Inspector with the Seneca Gaming Authority. She has completed Commissioner Certification Training as well as Master Class Training through the National Indian Gaming Association. A member of the Turtle Clan, Nephew resides on the Seneca Nation’s Cattaraugus Territory.
John Y. Waterman, Jr., was elected treasurer. He served as chairman of the Seneca Gaming Authority from 2017-18 and previously worked within the casino regulatory operation from 2002-07. A graduate of St. Bonaventure University, Waterman has a master of business administration (MBA) with a concentration in finance, and a master of professional leadership (MPL). He resides with his family on the Seneca Nation’s Cattaraugus Territory.
Geneva A. Locke, elected corporate secretary, is serving her first term on the Seneca Gaming board. With over 10 years of gaming and marketing experience, Locke has previously worked with both the Seneca Nation’s Class II Gaming operations and Seneca Gaming Corporation, cultivating numerous business relationships within the gaming industry. She has completed Commissioner Certification Training through the National Indian Gaming Association and serves on the Patron Governance Board for the Iroquois Nationals Development Group. An active leader and champion of various causes in her community, Locke resides on the Seneca Nation’s Cattaraugus Territory with her family and is a member of the Wolf Clan.