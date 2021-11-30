SALAMANCA — The Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino is ready to celebrate the start of the holiday season in a big way.
The resort will host its annual holiday tree lighting at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Santa Claus will be on the scene to greet those in attendance, share in the holiday spirit and help officials from Seneca Allegany and Seneca Gaming Corporation light the giant tree standing near the resort’s entrance at 6 p.m.
The public is invited to join in the fun and enjoy cookies and hot cocoa, courtesy of Seneca Allegany. To cap off the special night, Western New York native Cami Clune will perform a few songs after the tree is illuminated.
“The holidays are all about timeless traditions and a spirit of togetherness,” said Kevin Nephew, Seneca Gaming Corporation President and CEO. “We’re excited to continue the tradition of our tree lighting to help bring light to this holiday season and to truly make this the most magical time of the year.”
Face masks will be required for all attendees. The tree lighting will also be streamed live on the resort’s Facebook page. For more information, please visit senecaalleganycasino.com.