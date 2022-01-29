SALAMANCA — Seneca artist Hayden Haynes has been awarded the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) Folk and Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Grant for Seneca Bone Carving.
Haynes and his apprentice, Darelyn Spruce, both of the Cattaraugus Territory, were one of three artist/apprentice teams to be awarded a portion of the $30,000 apprenticeship grant. The funds are given to support individuals experienced in folk art with opportunities to study with master folk artists from their own community.
With his focus on carving antlers and soapstone for over a decade, Haynes, of the Deer Clan, will teach Spruce, of the Hawk Clan, the Seneca tradition of bone and antler carving incorporating Haudenosaunee iconography and images drawn from Haudenosaunee cosmology and history.
During Spruce’s apprenticeship, Haynes will teach her three-dimensional carving including figures and faces, relief carving where the design is raised on a flat surface; antler beads for ornamentation; and bone combs, an ancient traditional craft that the Haudenosaunee people have made for thousands of years.
Although Spruce is a beginner with only a few classes under her belt, Haynes said he could see her talent and potential with the antler carving during the classes he taught in fall 2021 at the Cattaraugus Territory. Through his instruction, she has been introduced to the art form of antler carving, the materials, tools and techniques.
According to Haynes, shaping and carving antlers and bone is a practice that has been done for centuries across the world. He said today’s art of antler carving is quite different from the utilitarian objects like tools, awls and hooks that were made long ago by the Iroquois people.
Haynes said his interest in antler and bone carving began in his early 20s while visiting the old Seneca-Iroquois National Museum in Salamanca. He was fascinated and inspired by the works of Stan Hill Sr., Norman Jimerson and Wayne Skye, to name a few.
“I was struck by the beautiful sculptures (the artists) were able to pull out of those antlers,” he said. “At the time, I was into hunting so I had a lot of antlers lying around. I started carving 3-D pieces in soapstone because it’s easier and softer than antler, but I prefer the challenge of antler.”
His carvings continue to evolve today. Haynes said he aims to create works that are different from what has already been done by other Native carvers, both past and present. He strives to create one of a kind, highly-detailed works with meanings rooted in his Iroquois culture, but some of his art pieces are like a commentary on current times.
“My work is about healing — an expression of Hodinöhsö:ni’ life today, showing where we come from, where we are today and where we are going,” he said.
Haynes said his art is done with intention because there are not a lot of Haudenosaunee people practicing with bone and antler and it’s dying art form. He said it was important for him to ask somebody in the Seneca community to be his apprentice, and he was hoping to find a woman to be that apprentice because of the Haudenosaunee matriarchal society.
“Women’s equality is still a challenge because of the systems we all live in,” he said. “We have to empower and uplift the women, so any opportunity I can give to help in any way is important to me.
Haynes said the things he read about antler and bone carving is assumed and generally mentioned that the men of our culture were doing it.
“I don’t know if I necessarily agree with that, based off of the role that our women played including the artistry of pottery, basket-weaving and essential crafts like that,” he continued. “The women were the ones that were processing the animals, working with the meat, the fur and the bones.”
Haynes is a member of the Native Roots Artists Guild. His carvings can be found in private collections, as well as the collections of the Iroquois Indian Museum and the New York State Museum. See more at haydensantlercreations.com.
Twelve local artists received significant grant funding from a new state program sponsored by The ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes designed to help the arts community recover from the impact of COVID.
The other apprenticeship grants were awarded to Master Artist Clarence “Bucky” Geter and Apprentice John Walton of Chemung County for Gospel music and Master Artist Richard Koski and apprentices Michael Ludgate and Katrina Mackey of Tompkins County for Finnish-American dance music.
NYSCA, with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, provided funding for the arts in Support for Artists Grants and Folk and Traditional Arts apprenticeships. For more information on NYSCA grants, visit online at arts.ny.gov.