OLEAN — One person was reported injured following a fire in a residence on South Second Street Tuesday evening.
The fire at 136 S. Second was first called in just before 6:25 p.m. Units arriving at the scene described smoke coming from the roof.
According to Olean Fire Department Capt. Jim Bennett, the blaze was confined to the attic of the structure, but age of the house and construction materials of the roof made putting the fire out difficult.
“The heat from the fire got up in the cedar shakes; that’s why we were there so long,” Bennett explained, referring to wooden shingles used on the century-old house. “Once heat gets in there it’s difficult to get it cooled down.”
One person was transported to Olean General Hospital, but Bennett wasn’t able to offer any details.
Bennett was unsure how many residents were currently occupying the building, but stated they had been at least temporarily displaced by the fire, as the electricity had been turned off. He believed they were staying with friends.
The building is listed by Cattaraugus County Real Property as a two-family residence valued at $44,000. The owner is listed as Richard Middaugh of Alma.
The scene was cleared at 8:28 p.m., with the exception of fire investigators still at the location.