SALAMANCA — The Salamanca City Central School English Language Arts (ELA) instructional coaches recently announced the winners of the district’s first creative writing contest.
Students were asked to submit a fictional short story about a character who perseveres. The contest was open to students in grades 3-12.
Grade level winners are: 3rd grade: Ella Earley, Liana Jimerson; 4th grade: Drew Clayson, Merle Watt; 5th grade: Alexis Westman, Ryder Jimerson; 6th grade: Charli Mae Ross, Emelia Prey; 7th grade: Jacob Herrick, Lauren John; 8th grade: Mitchel Schnaufer, Jaxson Ross, Carson Mohr; 9th grade: John Matteson; 11th grade: Serenity Snyder, Alexandria Seekins.
Honorable mention honors were awarded to: 5th grade: Rowan Brown; 7th grade: Emily Benjamin; 8th grade: Sunny O’Connor, Wyatt Pierce.
Winners will receive a special award soon.