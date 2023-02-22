The Warming House

St. Bonaventure University students volunteer at The Warming House, located on North Union Street in Olean.

 St. Bonaventure University

ST. BONAVENTURE — From the school colors to the values of compassion, wisdom and integrity, St. Bonaventure University’s Franciscan roots are displayed across its campus.

“The uniqueness of Bonaventure comes from being a Catholic Franciscan University,” said Alice Miller Nation, director of the Franciscan Center for Social Concern. “And we don’t apologize for that.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social