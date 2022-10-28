ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure University’s Concert and Chamber Choirs will perform Sunday at the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts.
The 2 p.m. vocal music concert, which will also feature a number of solo performances, is free and open to the public.
The choirs are directed by Jennifer Rhody, with accompaniment from pianist Laura Peterson. Both are members of the music faculty at the university.
The theme of the concert is “Reflection and Direction” as SBU students musically process the events of the past few years and navigate the path forward, Rhody said.