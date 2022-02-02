SALAMANCA — The Salamanca Board of Education accepted the resignation of Barb Sande as board member Tuesday during its regular meeting.
“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve the community and the students of Salamanca as a member of the Board of Education for the past 11 years,” Sande wrote in her resignation letter.
Sande said her time on the school board was the perfect follow up to her more than 30 year years as a teacher in the elementary grades.
“Since coming to the district in 1972, I have been fortunate to be a part of the lives of many students and their families,” she said. “We have witnessed and helped accomplish outstanding progress in the past few years. I believe we’re on the right track.”
Sande noted that because of she and her husband’s roles as caring for their grandkids and her now limited availability, now seemed like the right time to resign.
Board president Theresa Ray said Sande was a union representatives and was a great negotiator for the union contracts while on the school board.
“She was strong on the board, she was a strong teacher. She was my fifth grade teacher,” Ray said of Sande. “I want to acknowledge her career and what she’s done for this school district for over 40 years. It’s really something, and she’s going to be missed.”
Board member Kerry John also thanked Sande for her many decades of service to the district. Although Sande wasn’t a native resident of the area, he said she became a true Salamanca resident with her years in the classroom and then on the school board.
Superintendent Robert Breidenstein said Sande has been an advocate for Salamanca in every aspect and would help course correct if things began to stray. He said she was never shy about doing the right thing and was vocal, kind and compassionate.
“I genuinely believe that there isn’t a thing that Barb wouldn’t have done or hasn’t already done to make Salamanca a better place,” he said. “I will miss Barb’s witt, her candor, her conscience. I hope wherever the direction of the board goes in the future, whoever follows Barb and will be up for that challenge. We are thankful for her decades of service.”
In her letter, Sande said she’s optimistic for a bright future for the school and the students and wish the best to the community she and her family called home for nearly 50 years. She said she’ll miss her visits to the schools and attending the events.
“Thank you for your commitment,” she said. “Thank you to the entire board, the administration and the staff of the Salamanca school district for their partnership.”
Sande’s resignation is the second in six months following Dr. Meghan McCune’s resignation in August. Both members resigned because they moved out of the area.
The board approved the appointment of Jessica Crouse to fill McCune’s seat in September and will serve until the annual vote and election May 17 when Crouse has the opportunity to run for the seat outright.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the board received an update on the school’s status with COVID-19. Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mark Beehler reported positive test results have dropped significantly in the past month with only single digits in each of the three buildings. On Tuesday, five students and zero teachers across the whole district tested positive, he said.
“This in contrast to when we had 20 to 30 staff members out just a couple weeks ago,” he added.
Four individuals have utilitized the district’s test-to-stay program, which Beehler said is working out well because all four were able to stay in school rather than force to quarantine.
He said the district has also received a shipment of COVID test kits and is expecting another shipment later this week. He said they’re primarily used for the test-to-stay program but are available for other use as well.
“This reduction is terrific news and provides some well-needed respite for our staff that has been tracking, contact tracing and quarantining with continuity of instruction,” he added.
Breidenstein the district office has roughly 4,000 test kits available for families of students to take home if needed. He said the district appreciates the county and state health departments efforts to make the tests available.
“Some of the tests do have expiration dates,” he added. “These rapid test kits are highly sensitive to extreme temperatures so please don’t leave them in your car or you will most likely get an incorrect reading.”