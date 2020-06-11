SALAMANCA — Due to ongoing safety concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, the Salamanca Seneca Falling Leaves Festival has been canceled for 2020.
Festival Committee Co-Chair Ross Ledsome said the committee came to the difficult decision Monday night after much discussion in recent weeks.
Factors of controlling social distancing, many events likely having to be canceled and the amount of time and funds that would go into keeping everything clean and sanitized led to the decision.
The committee plans to return with the festival bigger than ever in 2021.