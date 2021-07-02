Salamanca's fall festival is a go for October

SALAMANCA — After being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Salamanca-Seneca Falling Leaves Festival will return this October, the festival committee announced Thursday.
The 43rd installment of the fall event will be held at Jefferson Street Park and the downtown area Oct. 1-3.
“We’re putting a lot more emphasis on Friday than we usually have,” said committee member Kathi Sarver. “Because we went a whole year without, we’re trying to make it really big this year.”
The committee, which usually begins early plans for the festival in the winter, had not decided whether or not the festival would happen this year until about a month ago while COVID-19 restrictions were still in place, Sarver said.
“We were trying to figure out how to do it and still meet the guidelines,” she said. “But when the governor opened everything up, now we don’t have to worry about all those things.”
With plans still in the works, Sarver said the carnival rides will open Friday, and food and craft vendors are encouraged to set up that day as well. She said local band the Porcelain Bus Drivers, which played Saturday night in 2019, will be playing in the park Friday night this year.
In addition to rides and vendors and the beer tent, Saturday will include a caricature artist, a magician/juggler will perform, the petting zoo and a bounce house for kids, Sarver said. A car show is also in the works, and the committee is looking for participants.
“We’re trying to get other music under the tent during the afternoon, but in the evening, at 5 o’clock, the Hoots will be playing,” she added. “They were local and now they’re out of Nashville.”
Sunday will once again feature the Grand Parade along Main and Broad streets, and bands who marched in the parade will play in the park afterward, Sarver said. A demonstration by the Salamanca Fire Department will take place on Jefferson Street followed by time for kids to visit the firefighters and see the truck.
Except for the food and crafts vendors, all the entertainment and nearly all the activities during the festival are free to the community, Sarver said.
“Then it doesn’t exclude anybody from doing it. Everybody can participate,” she said. “We’re trying to do it so the community can come together as a whole.”
Sarver said the committee will meet next at 6:30 p.m. July 28 in the conference room of the Salamanca municipal building. Anyone interested in volunteering or participating in the festival is welcome to attend.
For questions or more information, contact Sarver at the city comptroller’s office, 945-3890.