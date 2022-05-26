GREAT VALLEY — A 40-year-old Salamanca woman was killed in a motor vehicle accident Tuesday morning at the intersection of Depot Street and Route 417, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday.
Deputies reported the accident occurred at approximately 9:15 a.m. between a tractor-trailer and a Jeep driven by Darbie L. Smith.
The sheriff’s office report did not identify the victim; however, the Times Herald received an obituary Thursday for Smith, which stated she died Tuesday as the result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
Sheriff’s deputies were assisted at the scene by the Salamanca, Kill Buck, Limestone, Seneca Nation and Great Valley fire departments, along with the Salamanca Police Department and Seneca Nation EMS.
No further information was available Thursday evening.