WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand revealed Tuesday that the city of Salamanca will receive $303,000 in funding from the omnibus funding package for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
The funding will allow the city to upgrade HVAC equipment and water conservation and conduct weatherization upgrades of the city’s municipal building.
“By upgrading and weatherizing municipal infrastructure, these resources will lay the groundwork for the city of Salamanca’s future,” Gillibrand said. “I am proud to have worked to secure this funding to address some of the region’s most pressing problems and I’ll keep fighting to bring federal dollars back home to New York.”
Mayor Sandra Magiera thanked Gillibrand for the grant, saying the funds are something Salamanca greatly needs.
“This will update city hall to an energy efficient cooling and heating system,” she said.
The Salamanca Municipal Center’s city offices have not seen any upgrades since it was built in 1974. After the coronavirus pandemic’s impact during the past two years, Magiera said the funds would help with a much needed upgrade to the building’s ventilation system and overall air quality.
“We are honored that we were chosen to receive this and that you are working with us on making a difference in our great community,” she added.