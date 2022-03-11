Salamanca to bond for FD’s $750k pumper truck

SALAMANCA — The Salamanca Fire Department hopes to add a new fire truck to the fleet to replace one that is nearly 20 years old.
The Common Council Wednesday authorized the purchase of a new Pierce Enforcer Custom PUC Pumper truck for $748,632 from Churchville Fire Equipment Corp. The truck is expected to be delivered in 2024.
Fire Chief Tom Sturdevant said with material prices increasing, the same truck would cost over $800,000 if they waited until May to order it. He said the same truck would have cost about $648,000 in December 2021.
“We’re just trying to get ahead of that,” he said.
Churchville Fire Equipment offers a discount of $30,379 if paid in full within 30 days of the contract, Sturdevant explained. If the city goes with that, the truck would only cost about $718,000.
The council voted to pay for the truck with a bond to save that $30,000 with the first payment due one year from receiving the bond. City Comptroller Kathi Sarver said the new budget would have to be amended — but with the same revenues coming in and expenses going out, it would be a wash in 2023.
“We’re not really paying anything in this upcoming budget year,” she said. “And by that time, when you start paying for the bond, we will no longer have the big courtroom bond, so we’d be replacing one with the other.”
The new Pierce Enforcer would replace a 2003 pumper truck, which could be traded in or sold by the city. Sturdevant said it is too soon to know what the value of the used pumper will be by the time the new one arrives.
Additionally, after discussing it with city grant administrator Sandi Brundage, Sturdevant said they plan to pursue a grant through the USDA.
“Maybe we could get a grant for $50,000 to $100,000 towards this truck,” he said. “I will do everything I can to look for grant money to help offset some of the costs.”
“It is crazy what a vehicle like that costs to a community,” said Councilwoman Janet Koch, D-Ward 5.
“I wish there was another way,” replied Sturdevant.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the council rescinded a portion of the resolution passing the 2022-23 budget to withdraw the statement, “There was a consensus of the council to calculate annual employees wage increase prior to applying longevity increments to wages.”
The council also authorized the city comptroller to do the calculation as done in the past in accordance with the union contracts and for non-union employees.
Councilman Paul Myers, D-Ward 4, said the city’s police, public works and public utilities unions’ contracts have employee longevity increments issued on their anniversaries, so their raises are applied April 1 and their increments are applied afterward.
“We will end up paying their 2% on top of their increments anyway,” he said.
However, Myers said the fire department union’s employees receive their increments on the same day as their raises, and it’s been done for many years as a set past practice.
“We’re going to try to avoid grievances from them for the couple hundred dollars it would cost us,” he said. “In the long run, we could end up paying more money if we don’t.”
Sarver said the city would only save $196 if that past practice was changed for the fire department employees it would affect. For the six non-union employees affected, she said the city would have only saved $30.
Koch wondered how long the past practice had been in effect. Sarver said it was already being done as part of the fire union contract when she was hired as comptroller in 2013. Myers said the practice was also done during the 25 years he worked in the police department.
Councilman John “Jack” Hill, D-Ward 1, said he agreed with rescinding the statement because dealing with a potential grievance would cost much more than the little money the city would save.