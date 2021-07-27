Salamanca teachers, more train for commercial drone test

Salamanca drone class

Educators, servicemen and retired hobbyists in Salamanca complete training for commercial drone operation.

 Photo courtesy of Levi Spoonbarger

SALAMANCA — Educators, servicemen and retired hobbyists have spent 27 hours going through rigorous adult education drone training in preparation for their FAA commercial drone pilot test.

Beyond drone-specific material, participants explored much of the ground-school information covered in the FAA’s knowledge test.

Topics covered included:

  • Regulations relating to small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS).
  • Airspace classification, interpretation of sectional navigation charts, operating requirements, and flight restrictions.
  • Aviation weather sources and effects.
  • UAS loading and performance.
  • Emergency procedures.
  • Aeronautical decision-making and crew resource management.
  • Radio communication procedures.
  • Physiological effects of drugs and alcohol.
  • Airport operations.
  • Maintenance and preflight inspection procedures.

