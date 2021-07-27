Salamanca teachers, more train for commercial drone test
SALAMANCA — Educators, servicemen and retired hobbyists have spent 27 hours going through rigorous adult education drone training in preparation for their FAA commercial drone pilot test.
Beyond drone-specific material, participants explored much of the ground-school information covered in the FAA’s knowledge test.
Topics covered included:
- Regulations relating to small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS).
- Airspace classification, interpretation of sectional navigation charts, operating requirements, and flight restrictions.
- Aviation weather sources and effects.
- UAS loading and performance.
- Emergency procedures.
- Aeronautical decision-making and crew resource management.
- Radio communication procedures.
- Physiological effects of drugs and alcohol.
- Airport operations.
- Maintenance and preflight inspection procedures.