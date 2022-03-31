SALAMANCA — The Salamanca High School Class of 2023 is hosting the 2nd annual Cindy Mohr 5K Run/Walk on June 12.
Proceeds from the event benefit the Cindy Mohr Memorial Scholarship Fund and the Class of 2023.
Thanks to support during the inaugural event, the Class of 2023 was able to present three Class of 2021 seniors with a Cindy Mohr Memorial Scholarship towards college.
Attendees will begin gathering at Veterans Memorial Park at 9 a.m. for check-in. The 5K begins at 10 o’clock.
Cost is $30 for ages 13 and up, $20 for 12 and under. Online payment and registration is available on the district website and includes race t-shirts. Deadline to register and receive a race shirt is May 20.
Donations to the scholarship are also accepted. Checks can be made out to Mindy John or Judy Norkus, Class of 2023 advisors, and sent to Salamanca High School, 50 Iroquois Drive, Salamanca, NY 14779.
Chicken BBQ dinners are also available for $12 beginning at 11 a.m. until gone. Dinner includes two sides and a bottle of water. Only 100 available. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased from members of the Class of 2023 or by contacting Mindy John at mjohn@salamancany.org,
Judy Norkus at jnorkus@salamancany.org or Michala Redeye mredeye@salamancany.org.
The Cynthia J. Mohr Scholarship will be awarded yearly to one or two graduating seniors pursuing higher education, as selected by the 2023 class officers, class advisors, selected district staff and Mohr’s family.
Students must apply for the scholarship by June 4 each year and must have been a student of Cindy Mohr. Applicants must write a brief one to two paragraph statement discussing how Mohr taught them perseverance and determination. Scholarship amount will be determined each school year.
For more information or register online at https://www.salamancany.org/o/high-school/page/cindymohr-scholarship