Salamanca ‘Stuff the Bus’ raises funds, food for CCA

SALAMANCA — Just like the U.S. Postal Service, a crew of volunteers from the Salamanca City Central School District didn’t let a little wind and rain stop them from making a difference this past Saturday.
The group helped bring hundreds of dollars and pounds of food to those in need the district’s inaugural “Stuff the Bus” event in the parking lot of Save-A-Lot.
The event was held in conjunction with Connecting Communities in Action (CCA) in order to collect non-perishable foods for our local food pantry. The event raised $307 and 612.8 pounds of food.
CCA board member Corey Wiktor thanked the school for thinking of CCA for the first year of the event.
“Being the first year, I’d say it was highly successful,” she said. “A huge shout-out to Salamanca (schools) for organizing this.”
Wiktor said the monies raised will go into CCA’s account for nutrition services to purchase additional food and supplies for the Lighthouse Community Kitchen.
“We have a community kitchen that’s open three days a week and we provide to-go meals for the community,” she explained. “Through those donations, we’re able to buy the supplies to run that.
The more than 600 pounds of food will go into the food pantry for community members who come in to get food boxes, Wiktor added.
Chairperson Christy Oakes and her Christmas crew of fellow bus drivers and CCA members braved the cold, wind and rain to ensure the event went on.
Santa and his helper Buddy the Elf showed up along with Statler, their “reindeer” — or rather, alpaca — friend.
“Without our community partners, we would not be able to do what we do” Wiktor added. “It’s hopefully something that we can do yearly.”
The Stuff the Bus crew and the school district expressed their thanks to the community for their continued support and to LeeAnne Sadler Photography for taking pictures throughout the event.