SALAMANCA — The Salamanca City Central School District has scheduled the return of items issued to students that were used during the virtual home-based learning period due to school closure in March.
In order to prepare for the upcoming school year, it is critical that all devices and chargers are returned.
Items that should be returned to the district include: Lenovo laptops, iPads, all chargers, hot spots/Wi-Fi devices, calculators, text books, library books and music instruments.
The return process has been centralized for all students and, for the convenience of the district tech department, officials are asking for help to ensure the return of all school issued instructional materials.
Return instructional materials Monday, June 15 and Tuesday June 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the meal pickup locations
• Bus Garage, Front Avenue, Salamanca.
• Hoag’s Gas Station, 6731 Route 417, Kill Buck.
• Steamburg Community Center, 1200 Center Road, Steamburg.
• Allegany Community Center, 3677 Administration Drive, Salamanca.
• Salamanca Youth Center, 36 South Ave., Salamanca.
On Wednesday and Thursday, bus drivers will travel the regular bus routes to pick up any materials that need to be collected or handed in.
Be sure to label students’ names on all items being returned.
For more information, visit the district website at salamancany.org.