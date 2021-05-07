SALAMANCA — Members of the Salamanca Student Activists group have proposed a new flag be flown at Salamanca school district buildings alongside the red, white and blue.
The group presented its case for flying a Progress Pride Flag on school grounds to the Board of Education during its regular meeting April 20.
The students said their group is all-inclusive and its mission is educating and spreading awareness on and about social issues within school, the community and state level. They said flying the flag would show the school is a safe, welcoming space in the community.
The Progress flag combines the traditional rainbow flag representing the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) community with five new colored arrows — black and brown to represent marginalized LGBTQ communities of color and pink, light blue and white used on the Transgender Pride Flag — to place a greater emphasis on inclusion and progression.
“We’d be one of the first districts in our area or even the state to propose this and we would pave the way and set the bar for districts all around the country,” one member said.
The process to propose raising the flag included meeting with a local LGBTQ activist, presenting their early proposal to the principal, obtaining feedback from students and staff and meeting with the superintendent.
One student noted that many indigenous peoples believe there is a third gender that is both male and female or neither and some believe in non-binary identity.
Students said an equality bill was proposed in the House and passed on Feb. 25, and now resides in the Senate waiting to be passed before moving to the President’s desk to become a law.
This bill prohibits the discrimination of people based on their sex, sexual orientation and gender identity in public places, education, federal funded places, employment, housing, credit and the jury system. The students also said there is anti-transgender legislation and anti-LGBTQ legislation being proposed as well.
“At Salamanca, we show these students who may have seen a bad headline that they’re welcome here,” one student said.
When talking to other students and staff, the group was asked several questions about other groups wanting to do something similar. The students said the process they went through has made a guide by which other groups could propose similar flags but not non-inclusive or discriminating flags.
The group shared a story from a California school district that holds a Pride Month ceremony, a statement from Gov. Andrew Cuomo about Pride Month, noted Jamestown raised a Pride flag in front of city hall in October and shared an interview with Rep. Tom Reed.
“It will show the students that if they have a judgmental family that doesn’t accept them, that we’ll accept them here,” one student said. “It’ll make me and a lot of other students feel safer and the students more welcoming.”
Two other students shared their experiences being a part of the LGBTQ community, saying they have been accepted by the Salamanca school district and know it is a safe space for them.
Every school board member lauded the students on their presentation and expressed full support for flying the Progress flag.
“It’s hard to get up and really voice your feelings and your concerns, and you have 100 percent of my support on this project,” said Theresa Ray, board president. “If we’re the first local district that’s going to start flying the flag, hopefully other districts will follow.”
While the students asked for permission to fly the Progress flag under the American Flag on district grounds, Ray suggested the Progress flag have its own pole.
“When you were doing your presentation, I had goosebumps,” said Robert Breidenstein, district superintendent. “I don’t think I’ve ever been this proud of my students in my 30-plus years in public education, and I thank you for all of our students. It sounds like you’ve changed the history in this district, and that’s an awfully good thing.”