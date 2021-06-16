Salamanca senior class parade is Sunday at Vets Park

SALAMANCA — The Salamanca High School graduating class of 2021 will be honored with a parade through the city on Sunday.
“It has been a very rough year-and-a-half for these students, so let’s all come out and celebrate their accomplishments,” said Mayor Sandra Magiera.
The parade route starts at the Save A Lot parking lot at 11 a.m. Seniors will head onto Main Street, proceed to Broad Street and head towards Veterans Memorial Park, enter the park from the front entrance, be announced and then exit through to the Front Avenue gate.
On hand will be city of Salamanca and Seneca Nation officials who will hand out words of wisdom that they have written to each senior, Magiera said.
“It has been a pleasure to work on this project, not as the mayor but as a resident of the city who is proud of our students,” she added. “Please come out and join us in congratulating the senior class of 2021.”
For questions or additional information, call High School Principal Chris Siebert’s office at 945-2400 ext. 6053.