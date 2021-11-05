SALAMANCA — As a direct result of the elevated quarantine and positive COVID-19 cases, the Salamanca City Central School District will pivot to full remote instruction on Monday for three days.
Additionally, to remain transparent in the school district’s status and response to the pandemic, the district will begin publishing weekly the number of staff and students quarantined due to close contact or tested positive for COVID-19.
“We have an obligation to protect our students and protect our staff, and over the past 36 to 48 hours we’ve seen a dramatic increase nearly doubling the number of students and staff quarantined and identified positive,” Superintendent Robert Breidenstein told the Press Friday. “We’re not aware of anyone who is significantly or gravely ill at this point, which is good and is progress.”
Throughout October, the number of positive cases in the southwest quadrant of Cattaraugus County, where the school district is located, had been steadily increasing. As of Friday, Breidenstein said about 7% of the entire student and staff population was either in quarantine or had tested positive.
“The increased positive designations and quarantined numbers are starting to impact our ability to operate safely and effectively, whether it’s from a transportation or food service or instructional capacity, the numbers do tell a story that we’re in a bubble right now,” he said. “We’re hoping a few days of separation will get our numbers back down to where they were the first few weeks of the school year.”
Breidenstein said the district leadership team has been working closely with the Cattaraugus County Health Department since the beginning of the pandemic. Starting this week, the district tested about 80 unvaccinated employees and only one positive case came back, Briedenstein.
“A positive case in its incubation period can expose a number of other individuals who would then test positive,” he said.
While moving to remote instruction, all staff are directed to report to assigned buildings, food service deliveries will occur and students attending out-of-district IEP-based students attending Ellicottville CTE & Big Picture programs will still be transported, Breidenstein said. All afterschool activities will be canceled through at least Wednesday and the planned Board of Education retreat on Tuesday will be virtual.
Breidenstein said the district we re-evaluate the situation next week, but he’s hopeful the students can come back into the buildings by Friday following Veterans Day.
“We’ll have to wait and see where the numbers are,” he added. “If that changes, we’ll anticipate making a decision Tuesday.”
In the meantime, the district is continuing to follow all safety practices including masks, cleaning, distancing and aggressive contact tracing — using district staff as well as the county health department — within 24 hours or less of notification, Breidenstein said.
“From our accelerated contact tracing we’re doing independently and in cooperation with the county, it seems the spread is coming from outside the school in the community,” he said. “That should be a strong indicator we’re following the safety protocols.”
The district plans to begin publishing the number of quarantined and positive staff and students at least once a week. The past two weeks’ data follows:
Oct. 21-27 — quarantined individuals, 41; positive individuals, 9.
Oct. 28 — Nov. 5 — quarantined individuals, 91; positive individuals, 22.
While the numbers are elevated, Breidenstein said the decision to pivot to remote instruction is a complicated process because it depends on which staff members are in quarantine. He said the numbers should not serve as an indicator of future decisions to go remote, likening it to deciding to close school during freezing temperatures.
“If it’s minus 30 degrees for five minutes, I likely wouldn’t close school. But if it’s minus 30 for an extended period of time, that’s going to impact my decision,” he explained. “We’re on top of it as pretty aggressively as we can be, and that’s helpful.”