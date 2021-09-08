SALAMANCA — One week into the 2021-22 school year, and things are running smoothly at the Salamanca City Central School District, officials said.
With the exception of mold in Prospect Elementary School closing the building for two weeks, students at the Seneca Intermediate and high schools are excited to be back, said deputy superintendent Dr. Mark Beehler.
“I know that the students, parents, teachers, staff and administrators have been working exceptionally hard to make the best of the challenging situation,” he said.
In following state and CDC guidelines for COVID-19 precautions, Beehler said students are in the buildings five days a week with several layers of protection in place including wearing masks, social distancing, cleaning and hand washing.
“We are constantly monitoring our local community and the community at large to determine what the transmission rate is and how we need to respond to that on a daily basis,” he explained.
On buses, everyone is masked and sit two per seat, in family cohorts if possible and in assigned seats, Beehler said. Inside school buildings, everyone is required to wear masks and social distancing, whether student, employee or outside visitor.
“That is a requirement from New York state. The district does not have a choice in that nor did we have a voice in the decision,” he said.
Outside the buildings, masks are not required. For extracurriculars and sporting events, participants and spectators must wear masks if they’re inside the buildings and are not required to wear masks if outside, Beehler added.
“We encourage our parents to come to the events. Our events are open to the public,” he said.
The district learned Thursday that all staff in the district are required to be tested on a weekly basis, Beehler said. Employees who provided evidence of full vaccination status may opt of out the weekly tests.
“The guidance that we were provided lacks guidance on when the requirement starts, how the testing is to occur, what happens if someone does not get tested and who pays for the tests,” he said. “The practicality is there are no tests available in our region. … The ones that are available are reserved for those who are symptomatic.”
At this point, Beehler said the district is not forcing anyone to get vaccinated or to turn over their vaccination cards. He said the district will work with the labor associations and ensure the school is safe for students and staff alike.
As of Tuesday, 56 students are in quarantine for COVID-19, Beehler said. Ten have tested positive, but only one of those had to be contact traced for testing positive after coming to school Sept. 1, he said. Following the contact tracing, no one else in the district had to be quarantined.
“The takeaway there is the contact tracing seems to be working and school is a safe environment right now, but as I mentioned previously, we are absolutely keeping an eye on Cattaraugus County and our southeast quadrant to determine how many cases we have on a daily basis so we can react appropriately,” he explained.
Beehler said the district has both washable Salamanca Warriors masks and disposable masks available for students and visitors to the district. He said the district also has plenty of cleaning supplies and PPE.
For any questions, contact Beehler at 945-2400 ext. 6028 or Ray Haley, Safety and Security Coordinator, at 945-2404.