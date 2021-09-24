SALAMANCA — The Salamanca City Central School District will be educating more than just children and teenagers this fall.
Adult education classes for fitness, home hobbies or renewing a technical license are set to return to the school soon, and better yet the classes could be offered free of charge for district residents.
After being put on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district is restarting many of its in-person courses, including community education classes.
“The fall program will continue to evolve featuring a myriad of course options in outdoor fitness, technology literacy and community hobbies this October,” said Aaron Straus, adult education administrator.
Straus said the district is planning to focus on health and fitness courses that utilize the region’s unique and natural landscape such as biking, kayaking, hiking, swimming, Zumba and pickleball.
“Additionally, we have numerous courses in hobby technical applications such as drones, model-making and fall landscape painting scheduled,” he said.
As coronavirus restrictions began lifting over the summer, the district began tipping its toes into some adult education opportunities for the community.
In late July, educators, servicemen and retired hobbyists completed an adult education drone training program at Salamanca High School.
The district most recently hosted a community kayak day Sept. 18 where people had the opportunity to learn about kayaking and experience a trip on the Allegheny River.
Salamanca’s adult education program is a year-round initiative that started in the late 1990s when community and parent engagement became the forefront of discussions in New York state. The program was reignited in 2015 following a five-year absence.
Many districts charge a fee for community courses ranging from a few dollars to thousands of dollars. Superintendent Robert Breidenstein said the district is proud to offer community education to district residents free of charge in many cases.
“Course development is a collaborative effort, weaving in Salamanca’s local business for hobby and trades classes and involving the Seneca Nation of Indian neighbors,” he said.
During the winter and side-by-side with the district high school Project SAMI vocational program, the school is exploring options for running additional workforce-focused machinist programs in collaboration with nearby manufacturing operations.
The district is also seeking additional community assistance for future programs. Businesses or community members with talents or areas of interest that they would like to share by becoming instructors are encouraged to contact Straus at astraus@salamancany.org.
Those wishing to attend adult education classes are asked to sign up in advance. Visit the community education program at www.salamancany.org/AdultEducation or call (716) 945-2404 for class information or to sign up.