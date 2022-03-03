SALAMANCA — After a week off for mid-winter break, the positive COVID-19 rates have nearly dropped to zero at the Salamanca City Central School District, officials reported Tuesday.
At the regular Board of Education meeting, Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mark Beehler said as of Tuesday only two students had tested positive over the past week with the most recent Feb. 26. He noted there were 91 active cases in Cattaraugus County, only 14 of which are in the southwest quadrant where the district is located.
“These are some of the lowest numbers we’ve seen in months,” he added.
With the state mask mandate set to expire Wednesday, Beehler said the district had yet to receive updated guidance. He said once that is released, the district will update its safety and reopening plan to reflect the most recent changes.
“We will be following the CDC, state and county guidelines, which do not require wearing masks on buses or in schools starting tomorrow,” he said Tuesday.
Superintendent Robert Breidenstein said the district has communicated to administrators that wearing masks is an individual choice for students, employees or guests. He said there will be no school-based or district-based mandate and classrooms cannot implement their own.
“With that said, not having the expressed written guidance from the state Education Department is something we want to put a brief, very small astrix on,” he said. “All of the statewide organizations have indicated that the mask mandate will be lifted and that any guidance will be relatively non-intrusive and clarified.”
Although individual counties could make a directive that the district would fall under per public health law, Breidenstein said the Cattaraugus County health department does not plan to issue a mask mandate baring any major spikes, according to a conversation with Dr. Kevin Watkins.
Breidenstein said he read to students at Prospect Elementary School Monday for Dr. Suess Week. With a different theme for each day of the week, Breidenstein asked the students what day was Wednesday.
“I picked one young girl, and she said, ‘It’s the day we get to stop wearing masks,’” he recalled. “I think we forget what this pandemic has done to our kids, but yet they’re still kind and caring and resilient and have a sense of humor. That pretty much made my day.”
IN OTHER BUSINESS, Karen Magara, assistant superintendent for finance and operations, said the district was recently approved for all the American Recovery Plan Act funds they applied for.
Between the ARP Act, CARES Act and CRRSAA Act, the Salamanca district is expected to receive $7.8 million, she said.
“Some of it is summer programming, some of it is after school programming, some of it is covering our current wages and instructional interventionists,” Magara said.
Other funds will be used for equipment, including replacing the auditorium sound system, public announcement and clock system in the Seneca Intermediate and high school, Magara said. She said more professional development, support workers and transportation are also included.
Magara noted the district’s CARES funding plan was approved more than a year ago, the CRRSAA funding was approved about six months ago and the ARP funds were approved earlier this week.
ALSO OF NOTE, the board has accepted the retirement notices for reading specialist Barb Shurilla, teacher assistant Sharon Edwards, librarian Kristine Macchioni, science teacher Gene Jankowski, business teacher Kim Dry, teacher assistant Tanya Thomas and keyboard specialist Ellen Dougherty at Tuesday’s meeting. The board also accepted the retirement notice for elementary teacher Pam Booth at its Jan. 18 meeting.
Breidenstein said all the retirees will be invited to a board meeting near the end of the school year where a formal recognition ceremony will take place.