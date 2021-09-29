Salamanca schools participating in ‘Orange Day’ to honor Indian school survivors, victims

SALAMANCA — The Salamanca City Central School District will be one of the hundreds of Native American communities across the United States and Canada participating in “Orange Day” this Thursday.
Sept. 30 has been designated as “Orange Day” by the Every Child Matters initiative, which was organized to show support and solidarity with Indian boarding school survivors and to remember those 6,000-plus children who never made it home.
Salamanca High School’s Seneca Youth Council spearheaded having those in Salamanca schools wearing orange.
In May of 2021, an investigation was done at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in Canada. It led to the shocking discovery of the remains of 215 Native American children, some as young as 3 years old.
The discovery provoked further investigations into many other Indian residential (boarding) schools in Canada and the United States. Sadly, this number has risen to over 6,000 remains being unearthed. The number of remains is expected to continue to rise as more schools are being investigated.
Between 1869 and the 1960s, hundreds of thousands of Native American children were removed from their homes and families and placed in boarding schools operated by the federal government and the churches.
The ultimate goal of Indian boarding schools was to assimilate Indian people, and the common motto was to “kill the Indian, save the man.” Indian boarding schools became an official U.S. Government Indian policy, and attendance was mandatory for all Native children.
By 1900 there were 20,000 children in Indian boarding schools, but by 1925 that number tripled. There were 367 Indian boarding schools that operated in 29 states.
The children that were voluntarily or forcibly removed from their homes, families and communities during this time were taken to schools far away where they were punished for many reasons including speaking their native language.
Children were banned from acting in any way that might be seen to represent traditional or cultural practices. They were stripped of traditional clothing, hair, and any personal belongings that were reflective of their native culture. They suffered physical, sexual, cultural and spiritual abuse and neglect.
Many children never returned home, and their fates have yet to be accounted for by the U.S. government.
For more information and resources visit boardingschoolhealing.org or orangeshirtday.org.