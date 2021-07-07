SALAMANCA — Students in the Salamanca City Central School District have several opportunities to stay fit and active with peers this summer with weekly swim lessons and a sports camp.
Athletic Director Chad Bartoszek said having ways for kids to stay active after the past year was a priority for the district this summer.
“Seeing that we were shorted so much activity time last summer, and even through the sports seasons, we wanted to give them an opportunity to just be kids and improve in some different things,” he said.
The school’s summer swim lesson program begins July 13 and runs through mid-August. Lessons are 45 minutes long starting at 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Monday through Thursday. Community open swim is Tuesdays and Thursdays, 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Registration day is July 12 in the high school main office, or online at salamancany.org.
The school district will host Summer Skills and Drills Camps throughout July and August for students in grades 2 to 6.
Starting July 13, students will take part in a new sport-specific skill development camp that will run 1-3 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday each week.
July 13-15: Boys Basketball in the high school gym
July 20-22: Girls/Boys Lacrosse at Veterans Memorial Park
July 27-29: Girls Basketball in the gym and football at Vets Park
Sports for the August weeks will be announced soon.
Registration day is July 12 at the high school main office, or online at salamancany.org.
Bartoszek said the camp is an opportunity for the coaches to add another layer of sports instruction that is sometimes difficult to get in the area.
“We got a good response from our coaches at the school,” he said. “They’re excited about getting to know the kids, and it’s a good way to build programming this way also.”
Through the camp, elementary school kids will get to know the high school staff and students who are there helping, Bartoszek said. Then if the younger kids go to games during the season, they’ll already have that familiarity with the coaches and players and how the game works.
“In the first year there’s going to be some hiccups, logistically and just some newness to it,” he said. “But as we grow the programming, everyone will know what to expect and hopefully it will be the norm.”
For questions about swimming lessons or the sports camp, contact Bartoszek at cbartoszek@salamancany.org.