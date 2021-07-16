Salamanca schools offering adult education drone pilot course

SALAMANCA — The Salamanca Community Education and the Part 107 High School Drone Instructors will present an adult education drone pilot training opportunity for Salamanca residents, first responder and service members.
The course will be held 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., July 19-22 in the Salamanca High School STEAM Center, 50 Iroquois Drive.
This highly focused course prepares you for the test to receive this certification. Beyond drone-specific material, students will gain an understanding of much of the ground-school information covered in the FAA’s knowledge test.
Topics covered may include regulations relating to:
- Small unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS);
- airspace classification, interpretation of sectional navigation charts, operating requirements, and flight restrictions;
- aviation weather sources and effects; small unmanned aircraft loading and performance;
- emergency procedures;
- aeronautical decision-making and crew resource management;
- radio communication procedures;
- physiological effects of drugs and alcohol;
- airport operations; and maintenance and preflight inspection procedures.
Anyone operating a drone for any commercial or business purpose must obtain an FAA remote pilot certification.
Register at: https://forms.office.com/r/iHap2QxaFr
For more information, email Gene Jankowski at gjankowski@salamancany.org or Kim Dry at kdry@salamancany.org.