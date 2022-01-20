SALAMANCA — A series of updates from the CDC and Cattaraugus County Health Department could cut quarantine periods in half for those exposed to COVID-19 in the local school districts, given the right circumstances.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Salamanca City Central School District had 18 employees and 43 students out after testing positive for COVID-19, officials reported at the regular Board of Education meeting Tuesday night. An additional 34 students were in quarantine.
Dr. Mark Beehler, deputy superintendent, said new updates from the county impact the length of time for quarantine for an individual, a test-to-stay program for those in close contact with a positive case and the definition of what a vaccinated individual is.
A flowchart provided to the district by the county in alliance with state and CDC recommendations shows that individuals are now considered fully vaccinated if they have received a booster shot or completed the first vaccination round within the last five months, Beehler explained.
“So now, if you are eligible for a booster and have not been boosted, you are essentially concerned not vaccinated,” he said.
If an individual is exposed to someone with COVID-19, they need to self-quarantine for five days, take a test on the fifth day if possible and return to school on the sixth day if they tested negative or restart the quarantine process if they test positive, Beehler explained.
For those who have tested positive, the quarantine period will last five days if the individual is asymptomatic or they are no longer showing symptoms by the fifth day. If the person is still showing symptoms, they should continue to quarantine the full 10 days before returning to school.
Meanwhile, the test-to-stay program is only for anyone who has had close contact with a positive individual in a school setting, such as in a classroom, at an after-school or sports activity or on the bus, Beehler said. The individual must be completely asymptomatic and, instead of quarantining, have to be tested twice at school. The test-to-stay person must quarantine outside of school and cannot participate in sports or after-school activities.
“The test-to-stay protocol applies to unvaccinated or vaccinated and unboostered individuals who have come in contact with a COVID-positive person in a school setting,” he said.
Beehler said they planned to begin implementing the new guidelines Wednesday.
Superintendent Robert Breidenstein said the district has secured a shipment of N95 and K95 masks for students and staff, which is now recommended by the CDC. He also said there are about 650 at-home test kits for students and was expecting another shipment of tests this week.
“If you are taking at-home tests, they do have an expiration date and that is impactful to get accurate results,” he said. “And don’t leave them in your car because they are negatively impacted by extreme temperatures.”
Breidenstein said the latest updates from the county, state and CDC are part of the best plans the district has in place so far, but it will likely continue to change.
“What we know is this is the best, most current information that we have,” he said. “We’ve demonstrated for the last 22 months that if something changes, we will change, and we’ll try to do our best to keep up with that.”
Last week, the county announced it would no longer be doing contact tracing for new cases but there is a website for people to self contact trace reporting. Breidenstein said the district has used the website internally for staff who have tested positive and been exposed, adding that it is simple to use.
“We will still continue to do our level best at contact tracing with individuals within our organization,” he said. “However, we are directing individuals to the site the county is monitoring because of the sheer volume of people needing to be contact traced.”
Breidenstein also acknowledged the work of the district’s head nurse, all the school nurses and the district’s safety officers for everything they’ve done over the months to keep everybody informed and safe.