SALAMANCA — Salamanca High School is hosting Community Kayak Day this Saturday in the Allegheny River.
Two trips will be held with the first setting out at 10:40 a.m. and the second at 12:10 p.m.
Registration is required. Seats are limited to 15 people per trip. Use the registration link at https://forms.office.com/r/qx7DjWjZe0
Participants should meet at the Front Avenue and Iroquois Drive launch point behind the high school. A district school bus will take each cohort to the kayak launch site.
Multigenerational families are welcome to participate. Children age 12 and older may participate but must be accompanied/supervised by an authorized parent or guardian.
Each trip should take about one hour. Participants will be returned to the meeting site after. Participants should bring a personal flotation device if they have them. If not, the school will provide one, along with a kayak. At this time, the school can not transport personal kayaks.
Water, sunscreen and closed-toe shoes that can get wet are strongly recommended. No alcohol or drugs are allowed.
The weather forecast is 75 degrees with possible rain. Kayak instructors will have bags for personal items to stay dry, but participants are encouraged to bring waterproof bags with them.
If inclement weather occurs, the school district will text and email participants about cancelation the morning of by 10 a.m.
For questions, please email Richard Wade at rwade@salamancany.org or Gene Jankowski at gjankowski@salamancany.org.