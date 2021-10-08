SALAMANCA — To support student success in science, technology, engineering, arts and math and help hold off the summer slide between June and September, the Salamanca City Central School District held its fourth annual STEAM-Adventure Camps this August.
The program was created in 2017 “We made a conscious decision to support summer programs that bring meaningful enrichment to our student community,” explained Robert Breidenstein, district superintendent.
About 55 students registered for the program, according to coordinator Aaron Straus, and were supported by teachers, student interns and program partners from around the region.
“This year, we offered both virtual and in-person camps and looked to expand our partnerships so that students could register for the greater breadth of course offerings, according to their interest and needs,” said Straus. “We partnered with the Boundless Connections Tech Center in Olean to facilitate fun, exploratory activities with the students. Meanwhile, we bused students in Salamanca to Springville for the SUNY Fredonia Science and Technology Entry Program (STEP)’s Week of Inquiry.”
During the Week of Inquiry, students worked with Dr. Jabot, a SUNY Fredonia professor, on a NASA program dealing with space, pixels, cloud coverage and landmass temperatures. They explored the basics of electricity, including current and short circuits. Students also learned how to code using the Raspberry Pi and Lego Mindstorm units.
“It was such a wonderful experience,” said Salamanca parent Jennifer Hawkins. “All I heard from my daughter was STEAM Camp this and STEAM Camp that. My kids cannot wait to attend next year.”
THROUGHOUT THE virtual summer school camps, Salamanca staff sent consumable kit packages directly to the campers’ homes filled with exciting materials such as robots, music kits and physics and logic manipulatives, which were new additions this year.
Seneca Intermediate sixth grade teacher Bridgette Phillips-Moore facilitated three individual virtual camps this year, including a Rubik’s Cube-based program.
“We partnered with an organization called You CAN Do the Rubik’s Cube to provide our curriculum for teaching logic and collaboration to students,” she said. During this hybrid camp, campers explored logic and teamwork through engaging and interactive challenges.
Students had the option to sign up for Camp Invention, a virtual summer school curriculum put out every year by the National Inventors Hall of Fame, headquartered in Canton, Ohio. Campers in this (virtual) camp built devices to launch rubber ducks at various challenges through hands-on experiments with trajectory and velocity.
Imaginations accelerated as children created a car that could travel across land and has prototype elements for moving through air and water. Students had to take care of their very own solar-powered robotic cricket, create protective gear, customized habitats, and fun cricket playgrounds.
Participants amplified their creative voice as they reverse-engineered a wireless microphone, then developed and promoted their extraordinary invention.
“I enjoyed reverse-engineering my microphone and learning physics though [rubber] Duck Chuck was sweet,” said one student.
In other programming, the district offered outdoor and in-person snorkeling, kayak and hiking camps during July and August.
“River kayaking and ecology hikes have been a cornerstone of our STEAM-Adventure Camp since its inception,” said science teacher Gene Jankowski, a camp leader. “Just like in previous years, we facilitated staff training on kayak safety in preparation for camp. After the refresher training, students joined teachers on the river for an outdoor and wet adventure camp.”
Salamanca GIS and earth science teacher Dr. Graham Hayes also took the students on outdoor ecology trips through the Moss Lake hiking trails and Panama Rock structures.
“The rock formations we see at Panama Rocks are a unique outcrop of conglomerate sedimentary rock that extend about half a mile and reach upwards of 60 feet tall,” said Hayes. “Grotesque roots snake down the rocks, and delicate ferns, mosses and lichens add to Panama Rock’s unique, jungle-like charm.”
SALDY, DUE to two weeks of heavy rains in July, the district had to postpone the snorkeling and ecology camp it ran in partnership with the CA-BOCES Environmental Education CoSer.
“BOCES contacted us Friday and said the lake level had swelled with debris and dirty water, making the site unsafe and even dangerous for students,” said Straus. “We had over thirty kids signed up, with lots of exciting feedback from parents, so making the call to postpone the experience until fall or next summer was very hard.”
Salamanca students also spent the summer using Fusion 360 — a computer-aided design software — to design and build a functional robotic arm.
“At the beginning of this summer school, we broke down objects into 3D shapes,” said freshman Roman Salder. “We explored the 3D printing process, Fusion 360, setting up models for fabrication, using an application called Cura and then printing them on the school’s 3D printers.”
Afterward, students examined common printing issues and mechanically repaired the printer when software correction did not work.
“To capstone the STEAM Camp experience, students combined 3D printing, coding and electronic theory to design and build a working, 3D-printed robot arm,” said 2021 graduate Cole Johnson, who also served as a teacher for the STEAM Camp program.
“We are very fortunate to work with a forward-thinking, central administration here that is very supportive of science, technology, engineering, art and math,” said Straus. “I would especially like to thank all our parents and teachers for the flexibility and grace they extended to us as we planned this, right off the back of the pandemic and during unprecedented summer school guidance.”
Salamanca STEAM-Adventure Camps are scheduled to return next summer. Until then, students can look forward to the Fredonia STEP Program, drones and robotics classes and hands-on science and engineering research trips scheduled throughout the school year.