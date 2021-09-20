SALAMANCA — The Salamanca City Central School District buildings are closed today following reports of a violent threat.
At 8:45 p.m. Sunday, the district was made aware of a specific violent threat directed at Salamanca students and the school by minor students, officials said in a post on the district website.
After consulting with the Salamanca Police Department and district administration, the threat was deemed credible enough to close schools on Monday. All activities were canceled as well.
The district will support the Salamanca police investigation. Further questions can be directed to the police department at 945-2330.
