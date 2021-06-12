SALAMANCA — Prospect Elementary School is accepting applications for kindergarten and the Universal Pre-K program for the 2021-22 school year.
Kindergarten classes are open to all district resident children who will be 5 years old on or before Dec. 1.
The pre-K program is for children who will be 4 on or before Dec. 1. All pre-K applicants will be in a lottery system.
Both kindergarten and pre-K days run from 8:25 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with breakfast and lunch provided. Pre-K also has a half-day option.
Visit www.salamancany.org/quick-enroll and fill out the online quick registration questionnaire. Once submitted, someone from the central registration office will reach out with further instructions to complete the online registration.
For those without access to a computer or mobile device, call the central registration office at (716) 945-2400 ext. 4050.