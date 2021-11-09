SALAMANCA — Robert Breidenstein, superintendent of the Salamanca school district, has another public role after being elected to the West Seneca Town Board on Nov. 2.
Receiving 6,864 votes, Breidenstein led the pack of four candidates with the two candidates earning the most being elected.
Breidenstein announced Oct. 5 he would be retiring as superintendent of Salamanca at the end of the school year in June after a decade at the district and more than 30 years in public education. He said running for public office had always been an aspirational goal for him and the timing seemed right.
“For a few months it’ll be busy and crazy and hectic, but that’s kind of normal for me,” he told the Times Herald. “I’m really looking forward to the transition from one opportunity to another opportunity that is similar to the role I’ve had for nearly 32 years.”
Breidenstein said his longstanding connections in Albany and Washington, D.C. after years of working with state and federal lawmakers on public education matters will be a major factor in serving on West Seneca’s town board and could help with funding local public service projects.
“And then obviously, listening and making sure we’re making good long-range decisions — whether it’s personnel-related or strategic planning — there are many similarities between the two roles,” he said.
Breidenstein said one of his principles is to listen before acting, so he’s looking forward to listening to his constituents as he learns more about this new role. He said there will be plenty of training and reading he’ll be diving into in the coming months, but that’s not a problem.
“I’m just looking forward to getting a start come January,” he added.
Breidenstein lives in West Seneca with his wife, Lisa, and their son, Bobby. He had been an administrator in the school district and volunteers in several community groups.