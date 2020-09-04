SALAMANCA — The Salamanca City Central School District welcomes Justin Schapp as the Chief Equity and Diversity Officer for the district.
Schapp is a citizen of the Seneca Nation and is well suited to continue the district’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives for all students.
He will facilitate best equity practices focusing on four key areas of support: access, capacity, opportunities and outcomes of educational services for students, regardless of socio-economic, cultural, gender, ability, language, sexual orientation and racial background.
Schapp is experienced navigating Indigenous issues, public policy, public administration, law and diversity. A graduate of Salamanca, he began his career working in the private sector before transitioning to governmental administration and obtaining his Masters of Law from Oklahoma University’s College of Law.