SALAMANCA — Voters of the Salamanca City Central School District overwhelmingly approved a proposal to purchase and lease four properties.
Residents of the district voted 131-18 Thursday to permit the district to purchase four parcels on Hoy Street that border Veterans Memorial Park for about $221,000 and enter into leases with the Seneca Nation for them, officials reported.
Superintendent Robert Breidenstein was unavailable for comment Friday.
Three of the properties, located at 32-34 Hoy St., 44 Hoy Street and 52 Hoy Street, will be purchased for an aggregate cost of $160,000. The fourth, 50 Hoy St., will be purchased for $61,000.
Fewer than 150 voters came out to cast ballots in person. The district had to reschedule the vote planned for Tuesday after closing buildings for remote learning. A similar vote in March for properties near the Iroquois Drive campus athletic fields had roughly 200 voters.
The property purchases come with no tax increase to the district residents and will be funded from existing, budgeted district reserves, officials reported.
The development of these sites may be included in an upcoming referendum for a future phase of the ongoing capital project approved in the spring of 2018. Officials said the properties could be used for parking, site work and other amenity upgrades to the park.
Another similar referendum was held during the district’s 2020 budget vote with a 657-157 tally approving the purchase of two properties on Front Avenue and the lease of another, all of which borders Vets Park.