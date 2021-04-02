SALAMANCA — The Salamanca City Central School District Board of Education announced Voter Registration Day will be April 19 in the district clerk’s office, 50 Iroquois Drive, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Voter Registration Day will be held to register new voters ahead of the annual budget vote and Board of Education election, set for May 18.
Native Americans who are properly registered and living on the Allegany Reservation in the Steamburg or Coldspring area, which is located outside of the school district, or who are enrolled members of the Seneca Nation, are eligible to vote in the annual school election.