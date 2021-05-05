SALAMANCA — Residents of the Salamanca City Central School District will vote on a $47.72 million budget, with no change in the tax levy, on May 18.
Karen Magara, assistant superintendent for finance and operations, presented the overall budget in a public hearing Tuesday evening at the regular Board of Education meeting.
The proposed 2021-22 budget includes about $4.18 million more in spending compared to the current school year’s budget, a roughly 9.6% increase. However, the $250,000 tax levy will remain unchanged for the fourth straight year.
The lone candidate for a single open school board seat is incumbent Dale R. Colton, whose five-year term ends June 30. A second term for Colton would run July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2026.
A key component of the district’s decision to increase the budget by over $4 million comes from an increase of federal Impact Aid of about $4.6 million as well as a $5 million transfer to capital funds from reserves, Magara explained.
“This we’ve done in the past several years to comply with previous comptroller audits about getting our fund balance closer to 4%. It has traditionally been much higher than that,” said Robert Breidenstein, district superintendent. “Because of the anticipated work that we’re having with phase 3.3 and 3.4 looking at the increased cost of that, we’re recommending a transfer.”
The biggest portion of the budget’s revenues comes from state aid at $23.03 million, about half of the total funding. Impact Aid comes in at $12.29 million, roughly 25.5%, followed by Indigenous tuition and transportation funding at $8 million, or 16.5%. The district will use about $3.68 million from the fund balance and reserve with $460,000 in miscellaneous funds and $250,000 from taxes making up the final 2%.
The state’s method of breaking down the budget has $31.11 million for programming, $11.93 million for capital and $4.68 million for administration representing 65%, 25% and 10% of the budget, respectively.
“If you take out the $5 million transfer to capital, which is a big item that skews things, for 2021-22 it’s 16% of our funding for capital, 11% for administrative and 73% is for programming,” she said.
With Magara’s way of dividing where the costs go, the largest portion at 42% is $19.93 million for salaries followed by $8.2 million for benefits at 17%.
“Because we’re a service organization, the largest piece we should have is salaries and fringe, which it is,” she noted.
BOCES costs, which are mostly refundable, make up 12% at 5.81 million and transfers at $5.1 million, or 11%. Contractual costs are 8% at $3.74 million and deb services are 6% at $2.93 million. The remaining 5% is about $2 million that goes to materials and supplies, vehicles and equipment.