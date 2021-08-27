Salamanca school district looking to help fund public library

SALAMANCA — Officials from the Salamanca school district, city and public library are in early stages of looking at ways for the school to help fiscally support the library.
Robert Breidenstein, superintendent of the Salamanca City Central School District, recently met with Mayor Sandra Magiera and members of the library’s board to discuss preliminary ideas for how to better meet the library’s needs.
Breidenstein said the idea for the school district to somehow help the library came about during budget sessions in February when the library had 20% of its budget cut by the Common Council for the 2021-22 fiscal year and the library board expressed their concerns over what those cuts would mean to the community.
“I took those concerns back to our Board of Education with a recommendation that maybe we should start to have some conversations about intermunicipal collaboration and agreement between the library board, the school district and the city,” he said.
Since then, library manager Jennifer Stickles said the three entities have met informally three times to begin discussions over logistics of the partnerships. She said if the budget cuts continue, there’s the looming question of what will happen to the library.
“We did cut the hours that the building was open. We used to be six days a week and now we’re down to five because we couldn’t fill a staffing position,” she said.
Stickles said if an agreement can be reached with the school district, one thing she would like to see is the library open more hours, which would also benefit the school.
Breidenstein said the school district traditionally uses the library regularly in the afternoons for tutoring sessions and after-school activities, which he said they plan to continue post-pandemic. He said the school has and would use the library for adult education purposes as well, such as adult literacy or computer classes.
“That’s where the conversations are really centered on now, how can we work together and continue to help the library and the city thrive and continue to stay afloat in very difficult fiscal times,” he added.
Magiera said the meetings have gone well, but talks are still in the early stages and nothing official has been proposed yet.
“Our legal is still looking into if it’s a possibility, and they had some questions for their legal,” she said.
The next step will be to look at ways the district could indirectly fund the library, such as renting spaces for usage or partnerships for trainings, materials and supplies or resources and access to grants, Breidenstein said.
“We’re starting to form what a possible collaborative agreement might look like that would be mutually beneficial to the library board, the library, the city and the school district,” he said. “We’re still trying to figure out the foundation of how the library is structured.”
Stickles said the library also has to be mindful of legal issues because there are library laws which operate differently from the school and city.
Magiera said the long term plan would see if the school could partially fund the library and then over the years the city’s fiscal responsibility would go down and the school’s responsibility would go up.
Magiera said she hopes they’ll be able to get more funding in the library soon. She said she doesn’t want to see the library hurt by the budget cuts, adding that it’s necessary for the community because a lot of people use it.
“We just all need to work together and I think maybe this will help us out with the three of us trying to work it out and see what we can do,” she said.
Another meeting between the library, school and city is expected to take place in September after the school year is underway.
Stickles said she hopes an agreement could be reached before January when discussions for the next city budget begin so the library knows if there will be any funding from the school.
“It’s good that the three of us can sit down and have these discussions and work toward what is best for all three organizations,” she added.
Breidenstein said the library is a hub for many kids in the community and a place where students go to for some aspects of school.
“If we’re using it as an extension of our program, then we want to be involved and make it as strong and vibrant as we can,” he added.