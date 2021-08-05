SALAMANCA — The Salamanca Board of Education recognized two long-time employees planning to retire this fall as well as bid farewell to one of its own who is leaving the district.
During the board’s regular meeting Tuesday, Lori Paschen and Pamela Frank, two staples of the main offices at the high school and Iroquois Drive campus, were honored by high school principal Chris Siebert for their many years of service.
Both Paschen, who has 42 years of service in, and Frank, who has 28 years, are expected to retire Sept. 30.
“When you’ve worked with Pam for 27 years and Lori for 30 years, spending eight hours a day, five days a week together, you get kind of close,” Siebert said.
During that time, Siebert said they have become like a family away from home, adding he’s taught their children, they know each other’s families, take care of one another and care deeply.
“I am extremely happy for them reaching this life milestone,” he continued. “It’s like when your children grow up and go off to college to start a life of their own. You’re happy for them, but there is an emptiness in their absence.”
Siebert said both Paschen and Frank have helped keep him grounded over the years, first as a middle school science teacher, then assistant high school principal and athletic director and most recently as high school principal.
“We have many stories of each other, and I would like to tell all of them, but a couple will have to suffice,” he said.
Siebert shared a story about a time when Frank saved his life by frantically calling the nurse when he was choking on a chewy candy. He also recalled a time when he was a soccer coach and told Paschen his son should go to a “speed camp” when he was just going through a growth spurt.
“Pam and Lori, I cherish all of our memories. The great ones, the good ones, the scary one, the funny ones, the embarrassing ones and even the sad ones,” Siebert said through tears. “We’ve been through a lot, and I’m glad you’re always there not only for me but our students and staff as well.”
Members of the board and administration also thanked Paschen and Frank for their years of dedication to the service. Superintendent Robert Breidenstein said they were both “pillars and legends” in the district.
“I hope that we can find individuals of a similar character and love of our district that Lori and Pam have demonstrated for many years,” he added.
Tuesday’s board meeting was also the last one for Meghan McCune, who was elected to the board in 2018 but is resigning because she is moving out of the area.
“I’ve really enjoyed serving with you,” McCune said to her fellow members. “I know the public doesn’t always get to see our more spirited exchanges that occur in executive sessions.”
McCune said although each board member has a different point of view, she values what they bring to the table, adding that she will miss serving with them a lot.
She also thanked the community members that elected her to the board three years ago.
“This community has been wonderful ever since I moved here 11 years ago and just very welcoming,” McCune added. “Thank you to everyone and I’ll miss you.”
The board thanked McCune for her service on the board and wished her the best.
“I’m really so happy that you ran and gave us three years,” said board president Theresa Ray. “I feel like I’m not just losing a board member but a friend.”
Breidenstein commended McCune not only for her service to the board but her advocacy for everything that makes the district great including the students, a focus on academics, the shared values of the community both inside and outside the school buildings.
“Simply put, Meg, you have been a great resource for me as a superintendent,” he said. “I truly appreciate your passion for all things that make education great in our community.”