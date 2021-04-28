SALAMANCA — The Salamanca School Board of Education has announced the availability of absentee ballots for the annual school board election and budget vote to be held May 18.
The requirements are as follows:
1. The applicant must be over 18, a registered voter, and a qualified voter of the school district.
2. The applicant must be unable to vote in person on the day of the election for reasons such as:
— in the hospital, nursing home, college, military service, etc.;
— absence from county on election day;
— temporary illness or physical disability;
— permanent illness or physical disability;
— duties related to primary care of one or more individuals who are ill or physically disabled;
— patient or inmate in a Veteran’s Administration Hospital; or
— detention in jail/prison, awaiting trial, awaiting action by a grand jury, or in prison for a conviction of a crime or offense which was not a felony.
3. Application forms may be obtained from the school district clerk during business hours 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 945-2400 ext. 4025 for one to be mailed.
4. The application must be received by clerk at least seven days before election if ballot is to be mailed to voter or day before election if ballot is to be delivered personally to voter.
5. Absentee voter’s ballot must be received by the school district clerk no later than 5 p.m. on Election Day.
If there are any questions, please call the school district clerk at 945-2400 ext. 4025.