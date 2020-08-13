SALAMANCA — Every student in the Salamanca City Central School District will continue to receive breakfast and lunch at no cost during the 2020-21 school year.
Karen Magara, assistant superintendent for Finance and Operations, announced on Tuesday that the district was approved for the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) for four more years.
Salamanca students in grades pre-kindergarten through 12 have received free meals the last four years thanks to CEP. The district had previously provided free meals starting in 2014 through a different program.
CEP is a non-pricing meal service option for schools in low-income areas throughout the United States. Students and families are not required to apply to receive meals.
“We are thankful to again be approved for CEP for another four years,” Magara said. “It is important that students eat at least two good meals a day, and many would go without if not for this program.”
Students wishing for extra meals or a la carte items will be required to pay at the time of purchase.