SALAMANCA — The city of Salamanca has one year to complete a renovation and building addition project at the police station after receiving a $500,000 grant.
The Common Council Wednesday accepted the Community Development Block Grant to upgrade the interior of the police headquarters in the city municipal building as well as build a roughly 2,000-square-foot addition.
Grant administrator Sandi Brundage said the funding is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Brundage said the CARES funds can be used for the project because it would help make the building safer and more secure in the event of another pandemic.
“We have some building corrections here — widen spaces, make it more available, make better spaces,” she explained June 9 when the council authorized applying for the grant.
When city hall was shut down at the height of the pandemic, all employees and visitors had to enter through the police station, Brundage said.
“It’s mostly to keep people from being on top of each other,” she said. “There’s a lot of people in that space.”
However, construction has to be completed within one year, Brundage noted.
“It’s a hit-the-ground-running type of situation, but $500,000 will get us pretty far, I think,” she said Wednesday.
Although a cost estimate for the project has not been given yet, the council said they would consider using available funds to cover the difference if the total does exceed $500,000.
The police department has been looking into upgrading the station for a couple of years. Initial engineering renderings include building a new garage with more space and renovating the old garage area into more office and storage space.
The new garage would include a roughly 40-by-26-foot space as well as a 10-by-6-foot room for dog control. Three 9-by-14-foot rooms adjacent to the back of the garage would connect to a 5-foot-wide hallway built along the front of the current garage space. In the current garage space, three offices between 17-by-11 and 17-by-14 feet would be built. A 4-foot-wide hallway would be built between the current station and the new and existing garage spaces.
At the June 9 meeting, police commission member Lane Hoag noted the police station lost some of its space when the new courtroom was remodeled in 2010.
“It’s very much needed space,” he added.
Brundage said because the funding has to be for a project where it was proven the space was affected by COVID-19, very few other potential projects would have qualified. She said the option to improve air quality in the building best fit for the police station.
“The way in which we had our folks clustered in there together was not a good situation, nor was everybody coming in and out of there,” she said. “We didn’t want to take out our whole police department if somebody came through there that was positive.”
Other options for applying included improving housing or shelters, conversion of underutilized buildings, vaccine outreach and awareness, WiFi connectivity and providing mental health services, all of which either the city doesn’t have or is handled by Cattaraugus County.
Brundage said the city also looked at COVID-19 data for the county jail and state prison systems and noticed there were large outbreaks there.