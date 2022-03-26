SALAMANCA — Chairman John “Jack” Hill has announced a change in the regular meeting of the Police Commission for April.
The meeting will be held Monday, April 11 at 6 p.m. in the conference room of the city municipal building.
Updated: March 26, 2022 @ 3:27 pm
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches across the Chautauqua Ridge, and 7 to 12 inches for the Boston Hills and ridges of Wyoming County. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will produce blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie counties. Greatest snow accumulations across the Chautauqua Ridge, Boston Hills, and ridges of Wyoming County. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult with deep snow cover on roads and poor visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. &&
