Salamanca Main St. bridge project gets new timeline

SALAMANCA — The long overdue project to repair the Main Street bridge is now expected to begin in spring 2022.
Department of Public Works Superintendent Rob Carpenter said he recently received a schedule from the state that has construction projected to begin Monday, April 4, 2022, and completed by July 29, 2022.
Carpenter said meetings about the design process and preparations for construction will be held in October, November and January.
The city entered into a contract April 14 with Urban Engineers of Buffalo to proceed with final design plans to repair the bridge over the Allegheny River.
Overall cost of the project is estimated at $750,000. About 80% of that would be covered by federal funding, 15% could come from state funding and the remaining 5% would fall to the city.
The state approved the cost estimate for the project and is ready to program funding for the design and inspection, with costs at roughly $200,000.
Plans to repair the Main Street bridge began in 2016, but when the casino compact dispute between the Seneca Nation and the state began in 2017, the project was paused. Since then, continuous wear of the 30-year-old bridge has caused need for additional and more extensive repairs.
Scope of the project includes repairs to the joints and bearings at the north and south ends as well as the steel girders underneath. It could also include new sidewalks and curbing, cleaning the bridge underneath and sealing it to stop water from leaking down.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, Carpenter said his crew plans to address the drainage problems from water that comes off Mt. View onto the stretch of road connecting East State and West State streets and freezes during the winter.
“Our plan is to start removing some sidewalks that are no longer used and then somewhat ditch it to make a little trough and direct the water to the drains where it needs to go,” he explained.
Carpenter said they plan to ditch from 44 West State St. to the stop sign on the west side of the hill.
Carpenter said the project to repave Drake Street is underway with plans to put down blacktop. He said he expects to complete the job by Aug. 20, weather dependent. He said the previously dirt road was difficult to plow in the winter and dangerous for his crew.
Crews are also replacing sidewalks and painting new crosswalks and stop lines. Carpenter said there is a national paint shortage, so once the department runs out of its current supply the rest of the crosswalks and stop lines will have to wait until next year.