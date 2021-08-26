SALAMANCA — The Salamanca Public Library invites the public to its inaugural craft fair Sept. 4.
The fair will be inside the library and outside (weather permitting), from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Local craft and artisan vendors will be selling handmade items such as jewelry, signs, wreaths, painted glass, baked goods, jewelry boxes, soaps and more.
The Salamanca Public Library has a new program called Book Box that can help those who aren’t sure what to read next.
Participants fill out a short questionnaire informing library staff what genres readers enjoy. Next, staff will select three books for them to put in a Book Box along with some small gifts to keep.
Fill out the form by the 23rd of every month to participate. These are available in person or on the library Facebook page. The library also offers ready-made Book Boxes for people to grab on their next visit.
For more information, call the library at (716) 945-1890.