SALAMANCA — With the season of giving and sharing in mind, Hometown Rent to Own will be handing out free Thanksgiving gift cards to help families in need at 9 a.m. Friday.
Participants will be given a gift card to redeem at Sander’s Parkview where they can pick up their turkey and Thanksgiving sides. Hometown co-owners Matthew Radecki, Christopher Fiegl and Jeff Smith said people don’t have to be a customer of theirs to participate.
“We partner with Sander’s Parkview this time of year,” Radecki said. “Their support in this is huge.” A local radio station will be doing a live broadcast onsite that day.
Radecki said this is the sixth year they have held this event as a thank you to the community that has supported them. They would like to give back once again this year by handing out the gift cards for 100 full Thanksgiving dinners to people who need help making ends meet.
Because there is a limit to the dinners, Radecki said they encourage people to get to the event earlier because they expect it will be packed with people lined up to get the food items.
“We know the holiday season is especially hard for many people who just can’t afford it, so we like to bring families together by doing this each year,” he said. “If you think about it, this is a difficult time of year with Christmas coming up, other bills and the pandemic.
Anybody in the area is welcome to come, without any obligation, and take food home to enjoy for Thanksgiving. Radecki said there are many people out in the community who might be in need.
“Thanksgiving dinner can get pretty expensive and some people don’t have the extra funds, especially with the economy we are in,” he continued. “We want to try to take care of anybody in need, and we want to make sure nobody is going without, especially this time of year.”
If someone knows of an individual or family in need, they can come down to pick up the gift card and take it to them.
“Last year was a great success,” Radecki said. “We hope to grow this every year and help more and more people in our community.”
Hometown Rent to Own is located at 203 Center St. in the Center Street Plaza. A new location is now open in Jamestown at 815 Foote Ave. where the same event is being held.
To find out more about Hometown Rent to Own, call 265-2080 or find the business on Facebook.