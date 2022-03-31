SALAMANCA — A sure sign that spring has arrived is the reopening of the Salamanca Area Historical Society Museum at 125 Main St.
Closed for the winter, the museum is set to reopen to the public Saturday at 10 a.m.
Salamanca City Historian James K. Griffith said he and museum curator Dr. Gail Thompson have been busy cleaning, rearranging and creating new displays since the museum closed to the public in January.
“We are excited to reopen and to have the public stop in and see our beautiful museum,” Griffith noted.
Griffith also said that private funding has been secured to update the museum website and other social media outlets, and a launch of these ventures is expected soon.
The museum will be open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Special tours and visits may be arranged by call (716) 945-2946.