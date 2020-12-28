SALAMANCA — Salamanca High School will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 5 in the high school auxiliary gym.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 945-2400 ext. 5552 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code SHSWARIORS.
Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.
The Red Cross said donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.