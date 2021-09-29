Salamanca High School awarded CNC machine in national contest

SALAMANCA — Salamanca High School recently won a new Tormach 770M+ CNC machine for use in the district’s STEAM program.
“I am elated for the technical training opportunity this machine will bring to our school and district community,” said Superintendent Robert Breidenstein.
The giveaway was part of the TITANS of CNC “BOOMBASTIC” event, which took place May 25-27.
“In honor of our partnership with TITANS of CNC, we are offering this giveaway to support CNC education,” said Lori Morrison Buffalo, Tormach marketing director.
As part of their applications, all of the entrants had to write an anecdotal story on why their school, makerspace or robotics team could use a Tormach CNC machine and how it would help them achieve their program’s goals.
Salamanca was chosen out of hundreds of submissions. Officials said it was gratifying to know Tormach is helping to kick off the careers of the next generation of machinists.
Tormach Inc. is a leading supplier of high-end hobbyist CNC machines. The 770M+ transforms a stock piece of material such as a block of plastic, metal or wood into a finished product, typically a prototype part, utilizing a controlled material removal process.
“We are thrilled to be taking delivery of the Tormach machine,” said STEAM coordinator Aaron Straus. “Machinists are in high demand not only in our region but throughout the entire country. This machine and the PathPilot software will help us teach our students CNC machining, a skill that will help many of them secure a gainful career upon exit from our high school.”
According to officials, the equipment will be incorporated into the college certificate STEM program called Project SAMI, which launches this October for Salamanca students.