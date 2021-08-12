Salamanca Fire Department looking to renovate fire station

SALAMANCA — The Salamanca Fire Department is looking to make some much-needed renovations to their fire station at city hall.
The Salamanca Common Council on Wednesday approved a request for Hunt Engineers to provide engineering services for a plan and cost estimate for the renovations.
Fire Chief Tom Sturdevant said he has provided a five-year capital budget plan for his department that includes information on repairs that are needed in the station, which was built in 1974.
“It’s really starting to show its age. There’s some issues that we need to deal with sooner than later,” he said.
Sturdevant said he has a woman in mind as a potential new hire, but the fire station does not have facilities for female employees. He said they should be able to make accommodations in the meantime, but wants to see the station rehabilitated.
“There’s a lot of money out there and I think now is a good time to do it,” he added. “It’s easier if we have an engineer on board for a shovel-ready project.”
Strudevant said a lot of the funding for updating the facilities would come from COVID-driven changes, such as individual bunk rooms. Among the other issues that need to be addressed are new windows for cooling-heating, weight room, the HVAC and the bay doors.
“It’s just hard to get stuff fixed. Everything is antiquated,” the chief added.
Council member Janet Koch, D-Ward 5, said whether a female firefighter is hired or not, the facilities should be updated to reflect modern day.
Council member Barry Smith, I-Ward 3, wondered if a new bell and light signal are needed on Wildwood Avenue where the firetrucks pull out on calls. Sturdevant said it would be worth looking into since it has been so many years since the old bell and light signal were taken down.
The council also approved purchase of a Mavic 2 Enterprise drone for use by the police and fire departments. The approximately $6,500 cost would be split with the police department providing $4,000 and the fire department providing $2,500. Additionally, grant funds in the amount of $1,000 would be applied for it.
“Three weeks ago when we had the high water, we had two people in the river, and I was facing the possibility of sending guys out in the river looking for somebody in the dark,” Sturdevant said. “Something like this is invaluable if I can send it up and pinpoint somebody and the less time I have to send somebody out in the river.”
Also in the fire department, the council authorized submitting a Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant to purchase a wildland pump and rose reel for $2,450.49 with the grant to cover 50% of the costs.
Sturdevant said the department has applied for and received the grant in past years for other equipment purchases.
“The hose reel that we currently have is off from one of our old fire trucks that we scavenged, so this is going to replace that,” he explained. “And the pump that we have, we’re going to put that on another unit that we have.”
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the council authorized fundraisers to be held by the United Way of Cattaraugus County, Salamanca Sabers Youth Football Club and the Salamanca Warriors Youth Football Club at three city intersections Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.
The council also authorized closing Main Street from Sycamore Avenue to Broad Street on Oct. 2 for the Falling Leaves Festival car show and closing Main Street from Atlantic Street south to Jefferson Street Park for a Halloween parade on Oct. 31.